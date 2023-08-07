S.H.E. Week Setup
From left, Amber Smith, owner and publisher of Frederick Lifestyle magazine; Jennifer Gerlock, vice president of marketing and communication at the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce; and Shelby Maly, a marketing and communication specialist for the chamber, prepare items on Sunday for S.H.E. Week, which starts Tuesday.

Seven women-owned businesses will compete for thousands of dollars and prizes this week in a pitch competition during the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce’s S.H.E. Week.

S.H.E. (Strength, Heart and Equality) Week serves to uplift women business owners and entrepreneurs and connect them with resources, Jennifer Gerlock, vice president of marketing and communication at the chamber, said.

