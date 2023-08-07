Seven women-owned businesses will compete for thousands of dollars and prizes this week in a pitch competition during the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce’s S.H.E. Week.
S.H.E. (Strength, Heart and Equality) Week serves to uplift women business owners and entrepreneurs and connect them with resources, Jennifer Gerlock, vice president of marketing and communication at the chamber, said.
This is the event’s fifth year. The celebration only gets bigger and attracts more attention each year, she said.
“It’s getting keeps getting better and better, which puts the pressure on,” Gerlock said.
Tickets this year sold in about two-and-a-half hours, Shelby Maly, a marketing communications specialist with the chamber, said.
There will be about 210 attendees. She said there would be more if the chamber could find a bigger venue.
On Wednesday is the S.H.E. Pitch competition, in its third year. Tickets aren’t needed to view the pitch competition.
The seven finalists will do live pitches of their businesses in front of a panel of six judges.
Since March, judges have been narrowing down the 80-person applicant pool of various women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs in the county, Gerlock said. Throughout the process, women get guidance and training on pitching their businesses.
Businesses were put into two categories: ones in the “idea stage” and ones in the “growth stage.”
The businesses in the “growth stage” are Frederick Wig Company, Philanthropic Fundraising and Sweet Intuition.
Businesses competing in the “idea stage” are Serenity Swimming, Rhapsody and Renascence, My Play Safe Cafe and Elite HR Connections.
The winner of each stage will get $5,250, Gerlock said.
Maly said they will also get a $250 voucher from Hood College for printing purposes.
The growth stage winner also receives special prizes, like a magazine advertising and commercial package.
There is also the People’s Choice Award, in which audience members vote on which business they like best. That winner gets $500, Gerlock said.
The Maryland Women’s Business Center also awards one woman the She’s Rising award, a type of “most improved” award, Gerlock said. That winner receives $500.
Though this part of the week is a competition, the energy is extremely supportive, Gerlock said.
“I would say that anyone that gets that far not only gets training on how to do this, but also a tremendous amount of community support just by virtue of being there,” Gerlock said.
Megan Donovan, last year’s winner of the “idea stage” category with her business Shift, Work+Play, wrote in an email Friday that she remembered how upbeat the energy was at the pitch competition.
The audience kept her on her toes, and people approached her afterward to express interest and support in her business.
With the prize money, she paid for specially made phone booths and was able to finish renovations in time for the business’ opening in November 2022. The community support was a “drumbeat” around the business, she wrote.
This year, Donovan helped plan for the event.
“Even better, one of this year’s finalists put her materials together at SHIFT while her son played in our playroom. It doesn’t come more full circle than that!” she wrote.
S.H.E. Week will begin Tuesday with a day-long conference at The Arc at Market Street. There will be keynote speakers, networking opportunities and workshops.
The pitch competition will be Wednesday evening at Hood College.
On Thursday evening, six people will be presented with SHERO Awards during an event at Catoctin Hall at Musket Ridge. The awards will be presented to community members for exhibiting strength, heart and equality.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.