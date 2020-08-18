Frederick County's business community is mourning one of its most prominent members with the death of Pete Plamondon Sr., chairman emeritus of Plamondon Hospitality Partners.
Plamondon died Sunday at 88, the company announced Monday.
He left an “almost immeasurable” legacy in the Frederick County business community, said Rick Weldon, CEO of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce.
Plamondon was one of a group of business owners decades ago who really helped shape the county's business community as it is today, Weldon said.
It was a different, more personal approach to business than you often see today.
Plamondon was very focused on family, both his personal family and the employees at Plamondon Hospitality Partners, Weldon said.
Plamondon joined the Marriott Corporation in 1965 to help launch their fast food division, and in 1968 he helped open the Roy Rogers chain.
He opened his first Roy Rogers on U.S. 40 in Frederick in 1980, and grew the company to include 15 locations with more than 300 employees.
Plamondon Hospitality Partners was formed in 1996, with the opening of the Fairfield by Marriott.
Today, the company owns the Roy Rogers restaurant brand, and 49 restaurants and 13 hotels in the mid-Atlantic region.
Plamondon sold the company to his sons Pete Jr. and Jim in 1998, but remained an active contributor as chairman emeritus well into his eighties, according to an obituary provided by the family.
Pete Plamondon Jr. said Tuesday that he's sure it was difficult for his father to take on a reduced role.
"But he never held that over our heads," he said.
While his father loved giving his opinion, he understood that he didn't have the final vote anymore, Plamondon Jr. said.
Along with his business career, Plamondon Sr. was an active presence in the county's charity community.
His company began an annual United Way campaign, and in 2018, he received the first and still the only “Red Feather” United Way award for his support for the organization.
"He has played a leadership role in the organization many different times" on various campaigns and projects, said Ken Oldham, the United Way of Frederick County's president and CEO.
Plamondon's legacy of philanthropy will be sustained for years to come through his family and his company, Oldham said.
In 1999, the Plamondon Companies made a donation to Frederick Community College that let the school start what is now its Hospitality, Culinary and Tourism Institute.
The company also played a crucial role in helping the college open the Monroe Center in 2010, which houses many of the school's continuing education and workforce programs.
The company also provides scholarships through the FCC Foundation.
“The growth of the hospitality and culinary programs at FCC would not have been possible without the generosity and expertise of Pete Plamondon Sr.,” FCC President Elizabeth Burmaster said in a statement Tuesday. “His vision for educating the next leaders in the industries that he loved has and will continue to benefit countless students in Frederick County. FCC is forever grateful to Pete Plamondon Sr. and his family for the significant role they play in the success of our College and our community.”
Plamondon was also a force in the local political scene, someone you wanted to get to know if you aspired to run for political office, Weldon said.
Weldon paid visits to Plamondon when he first ran for county commissioner, and again for state delegate.
Politically conservative, Plamondon had specific values that he believed in, and if your voting record differed from those, “he was quick to point that out,” Weldon said.
Weldon said he sees the same focus on values, family and ethics in the company's leadership today.
Plamondon left a wide-ranging impact on Frederick County during his life, Weldon said.
“I think it's really hard to value a guy like Pete Plamondon Sr., because I think [his legacy] almost is truly invaluable,” he said.
