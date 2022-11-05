Even on Halloween, Mauricio Velazquez was still working.
Even on Halloween, Mauricio Velazquez was still working.
Velazquez, 10, handed out fliers for his Poken Pals business. A few days later, he'd set up at a Children's Business Fair along Carroll Creek.
The event, held on Saturday afternoon, gave local children the chance to show off their entrepreneurial skills.
Velazquez makes soaps for kids with small toys inside, along with hand-drawn bookmarks and other items.
During the pandemic, Mauricio wanted to find a way to make kids enjoy washing their hands, said his mom, Mara Guerrero. A camp they'd attended got him and his brother Adrian, 8, interested in starting their own business.
They recently took 50 soaps along on a family visit to Puerto Rico and sold out their entire inventory, Guerrero said.
And they've already paid her back the $150 in start-up capital she'd provided. They've earned more than $200 in profit.
They're currently trying to plan how to reinvest to buy products to make more soaps, Guerrero said.
Velazquez said he wants to have a business when he gets older, and really loves Pokemon, which provides the theme for most of his products.
He tried to get some of his friends involved, he said, but they quickly grew tired of it.
And he's already learned the value of keeping a lean, efficient production operation.
It takes two people about 30 minutes to make 50 soaps, he said.
“With four people, for some reason, it takes an hour,” he said.
Monique Elling stopped by Saturday's event after Velazquez gave her a flier when he came to her door trick-or-treating Monday night.
She sells IT products, so she was impressed that he'd taken to direct marketing. His sales pitch was quick and impressive, Elling said.
The event is a good opportunity for children to learn entrepreneurial skills at a young age, said Damaris Ponciano-Jackson, who organized it.
Even if they don't end up with their own business, the hard work, people skills and understanding of the value of money are all transferrable to other parts of life, she said.
Frederick County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Weldon agreed.
If nothing else, the children are learning how to interact with different people, which is a skill anyone can use, Weldon said as he walked along the creek Saturday.
He said what he loved best was that parents were sitting in the background and letting the children do the work themselves.
At one table Grace Amador, 8, and her brother Caleb, 6, sold their products for Graceful Gifts and Caleb's Magnet-ficent Art, respectively.
Grace had done the event last year, and both kids were invited to do it again this year, said their father Teo Amador.
A business owner himself, he said he liked that they were learning the time investment that business takes, that earning money has costs associated with it, and developing relationships with clients.
Caleb said he likes art and thinks that magnets are cool, so he decided to make his own.
He said he likes making the different designs, but doesn't really like getting his hands dirty with the glue.
Grace was selling kite earrings she had made by hand, as well as some bracelets.
She's trying to save money for college, as well as to give to people who need it, she said.
As an immigrant, Ponciano-Jackson said she was happy to see so many different nationalities and countries represented at the fair.
“I want to see their talent shining,” she said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.
