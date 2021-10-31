The gentle sound of acoustic guitar music hovered over the intersection of East All Saints and East streets Sunday afternoon as trick-or-treaters trickled through what is typically an empty parking lot behind the Frederick Visitor Center.
After celebrating its launch in August and participating in the “In The Streets” festival in September, the budding Carroll Street Creative District held its first official event on Halloween — a block party featuring booths manned by local artists and business owners, live music and even a doggy costume contest.
Ask anyone involved in the Creative District’s conception, and they’ll talk at length about what they dream it will one day mean for the city’s artisans, entrepreneurs, performers and artists. They envision it becoming an organization where community members passionate about the arts can connect and collaborate with one another. They also hope it will help build up the area surrounding Carroll Street to provide affordable space where local creatives may open pop-up shops or otherwise practice their craft.
In the near future, however, organizers involved with the group plan to host markets similar to the one they set up on Sunday to help vendors gain visibility in the community and network with one another.
Redundancy — that’s the secret to making projects gain momentum, said Alan Feinberg, a licensed architect, community planner and urban designer who is heavily involved in developing the Carroll Street Creative District. Holding public events like the Halloween block party will help introduce Frederick to the new initiative and hammer home why it is so important for a community to support its artists, Feinberg said.
“The best way to do anything is to throw a party,” he said, cracking a smile. He sat on a folding chair at the corner of a white tent that housed a tarot card reader, clutching the fabric so it wouldn’t blow away. “Meetings are boring.”
It seemed like every other person walking through Sunday’s makeshift market knew Feinberg. He greeted everyone as if they were his old friend — even those who had just recently moved to the Frederick area. One couple passing through the parking lot described him as a “community weaver.”
Laura Sherwood is a relatively new Frederick transplant, but she’s already a passionate advocate for the city’s need for a creative district. Ultimately, she hopes the district will be able to set up a space where artists can gather, collaborate and host pop-up shops at a reasonable price.
“Bringing us together, artists have that ability to build community, to heal, to create, to express,” said Sherwood, founder of the Transformative Arts Project, a nonprofit that uses art to empower marginalized communities. “There’s so much that can happen.”
Sherwood was the one who pitched the idea of holding a Halloween block party to Feinberg. Though she had been hoping to set up a photo booth for visitors, the afternoon’s strong winds were making things difficult — her backdrop kept slipping from its frame. Instead, she roamed the parking lot, camera in tow, snapping shots of families and the participating vendors.
Tarolyn Thrasher, a longtime Frederick resident and community advocate, also came out to support the creative district on Sunday — and she did so in style, rocking leopard-print cat ears and a bow-tie, her face covered in gemstones.
She described the block party as a great opportunity for local entrepreneurs to introduce their businesses to the community. She also stressed the importance of making Frederick an affordable place for creatives both to live and work.
“That’s why I got involved,” she said. “Because I do believe that these small businesses make our city special.”
Sunday was also a monumental day for the Piza family, if for a different reason than it was for the Carroll Street Creative District — it marked 7-year-old Angelica and 5-year-old Alejandra’s first-ever Halloween. Before the family moved from Argentina to Frederick last month, the girls had only ever seen the holiday portrayed in movies and TV shows. Attending the Creative District’s block party was their first time trick-or-treating.
Their parents, Ruben and Natalia Piza, have been worried about how the little girls will adjust to life in an unfamiliar community. Just about everything is different here, from the weather (Maryland is much more rainy than Argentina, Ruben said) to the language (Alejandra and Angelica are still learning English). On their first day at Tuscarora Elementary School three weeks ago, they cried.
But Ruben grinned as he watched his daughters bounce around the parking lot on Sunday afternoon. They seemed to be coping well, he said. The previous night, he and his wife had bought them their first Halloween costumes at Party City. There were slim pickings, but they had managed to find a pirate outfit for Angelica and a My Little Pony costume for Alejandra. Natalia fiddled with the blue fairy wings on her daughter’s back.
“Say ‘Happy Halloween!’” Natalia told her.
“Happy Halloween!” Alejandra said obediently, smiling shyly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.