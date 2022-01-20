Evita, the 26-year-old jaguar who for decades delighted fans at Catoctin Wildlife Preserve and who was believed to be the oldest jaguar in the U.S., has passed away, preserve leaders announced.
After watching Evita battle a variety of health issues over the past year, the Catoctin Wildlife Preserve’s Animal Welfare Team made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize her Dec. 13, officials said.
Evita found her home in Thurmont in 1997 at 1-and-a-half-years-old after being born at a zoological park in Florida, according to Laurie Hahn, the general curator and director of animal welfare at the Catoctin Wildlife Preserve.
“We have not found another jaguar that lived as long as she has,” Hahn said, citing a zoological database search and internet sleuthing.
Hahn has been at the preserve about 15 years and interacts with the animals daily. She’s also a veterinary technician who communicates with veterinarians about everything from a sniffle to a boo-boo.
Jaguars can live to be about 15 years old in the wild and have a typical lifespan of approximately 20 years in captivity, according to Hahn. In the wild, jaguars have been spotted as close as Mexico but are central to South America. They are listed as “near threatened” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List, meaning their population is in serious decline.
At the end of her life, Evita struggled with kidney decline and arthritis in her back, which Hahn said are common ailments for a big cat. She’d been receiving veterinarian prescribed comfort care medications for over a year, according to a news release from the preserve.
Evita was a favorite among guests. She was known to come right up to children who pressed their faces against the glass around her exhibit. Staff would catch her licking the glass, much to everyone’s delight.
“She lived her best life here,” Hahn said, and carried herself like “an Amazon queen.”
When Evita matured, she was introduced to a male jaguar named Diego. They produced two cubs who were rehoused at other zoos.
At her healthiest, Evita consumed about 8 pounds of chicken a day from Hillside Turkey Farms in Thurmont, according to Hahn. She ate meat of such high quality that a human could eat it, too. Her menu also included ground beef and big hunks of steak. She loved fish oil and was always good about eating the carnivore supplements the staff put in her food.
But the job of staff at Catoctin Wildlife Preserve is more than feeding and cleaning up after animals. Hahn said enrichment activities are important for an animal’s well-being. Evita was known to roll around in leftover hay from the goat pen and pounce after sturdy plastic balls. She also had a taste for the finer things, like Calvin Klein perfume.
“She loved perfume,” Hahn said, “We would put perfume on toys or on logs in her exhibit.”
A spritz of watered-down body spray would send Evita into a scratching frenzy, which helped keep her claws from getting too long. It’s enriching for big cats to experience new scents in their environment, Hahn explained, and to mask scents with their own.
As Hahn recalled her memories of Evita, her voice strained with emotion. Staff members at the preserve build relationships with the animals. They’re not pets or toys, Hahn emphasized.
“There’s a soul in there, and it’s a soul that should be on the planet,” she said.
Seeing these animals every day, Hahn said staff can tell when an animal is not well. So when Evita’s time came, they knew.
“There was no doubt in anyone’s mind that it was time to let her go in peace,” Hahn said.
Staff are still coping with the loss. Hahn said it’s like losing a family member, but there’s hope for life anew.
With jaguars in danger of becoming an endangered species, Hahn said the preserve is in talks with other facilities to obtain a female jaguar. The only jaguar at Catoctin Wildlife Preserve currently is a male named Magia, and zoo leaders are hopeful of finding him a lady friend.
