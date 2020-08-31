The COVID-19 pandemic may have cancelled various July 4 fireworks displays this year, but Frederick Countians will have a chance to see fireworks at least once this year.

Celebrate Frederick will hold a drive-up fireworks display on Sept. 12 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The stadium lots off of New Design Road and Stadium will open at 6:30 p.m., with the fireworks beginning at dusk. Parking is free, and overflow parking is available at Costco Wholesale after 6 p.m.

Spectators should remain in their vehicles once they're parked.

