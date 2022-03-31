Female entrepreneurs in the Frederick area can enroll now for S.H.E. Pitch, a chamber-run competition which will help winners fund their business.
This is the second year the S.H.E. Pitch will be a main focus of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce’s annual S.H.E. Week, an August event the chamber called a “week of events celebrating the Strength, Heart and Equality of women in Frederick County” in a press release.
The cash prizes given to the winning entrepreneurs serve as an important way to help get burgeoning businesses off the ground, said Jennifer Gerlock, vice president of marketing and communication for the chamber.
“It’s just a really incredible opportunity to make an economic impact on entrepreneurs in Frederick County,” she said on the phone this week. “The opportunity is both for people who have an idea, who are in the very beginning stages of their business [and] for entrepreneurs who are a little bit farther along on their journey.”
Enrollments to take part in the program are now open, Gerlock said. She encouraged anyone interested to apply as soon as possible, since the competition takes place over the course of multiple stages. Participants in the contest get access to an online course called Pitch Creator, which will help the participants through making a pitch for the contest over the course of multiple steps with a series of deadlines.
Enrolling in the contest early is important, Gerlock said, since it allows the contestant to have more time to work through the course.
“Since it’s a course and it’s self-guided, we need to give people enough time to really work on their business plan and the deliverables that are required,” she said.
Once the pitches are finalized, they’re subject to a round of blind judging. Finalists in two categories — one for new businesses, and one for established ones — will make their pitches during a ceremony during S.H.E. Week on Aug. 24. One winner will be crowned by judges in both categories, and audience members will be able to vote for a People’s Choice prize, as well.
Exact cash values for the prizes have not been determined yet, but she said $5,000 was given to both winners during last year’s event, with an additional $500 given to the People’s Choice winner, Gerlock said.
She said she’s hoping this year’s prizes will be even higher, thanks in part to partnerships with the Maryland Women’s Business Center, Frederick County Office of Economic Development, Frederick Department of Economic Development and Octavo Designs.
For information on enrolling in the program, go to frederickchamber.org/shepitch. A release said a $26 fee will be required to “develop the necessary materials needed for judging and progression through the competition.”
Welcome to the discussion.
