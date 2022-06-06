ome artists use paint and brushes, while Regina O’Rourke expresses her creativity through meats and cheeses.
O’Rourke and her husband, Evan, operate a charcuterie-based catering business in Frederick known as Gather, Charcuterie for all Occasions.
The couple, married for nearly 30 years, decided to pursue their dream of starting a business after becoming empty nesters. They opened the business in August 2021.
“Charcuterie” is a French term that is used to describe cold prepared meats. In recent years, the word has expanded colloquially to include just about any decorative arrangement of sweet or savory delights.
The O’Rourkes use “charcuterie” quite broadly. Their menu includes brunch-style trays with pastries and fruit, plus a variety of meats, cheeses, nuts, crackers and veggies. Gather offers an array of seasonal trays, grazing boxes and platters to go.
“Now we call everything charcuterie,” Regina said.
Charcuterie is “trending hard” now, Evan said. The O’Rourkes are not worried about its popularity fading.
“It’s like something that I think people are going to be doing for a long time,” Regina said.
Gather’s prices range from $12 for an individual charcuterie box to nearly $200 for an extra-large tray. They try to have something for everyone, whether it’s a modest picnic for two or an eye-catching grazing table for a wedding.
Regina arranges each item with care. She transforms pepperoni slices into flowers and rolls goat cheese balls in delectable seasoning.
When filling an order, she tries to fill every crevice. To top it off, she’ll add a few food-safe flowers to make the tray pop with color.
Regina takes note of any allergies and is happy to customize.
Orders are prepared in a commercial shared-use kitchen at 300 E. Second St. in Frederick. Customers pick up orders there on Saturdays, by appointment only, or they can have food delivered.
On Friday in the kitchen, Regina put the finishing touches on a brunch tray — a purple pansy here, an orange daisy there.
Evan likened his wife’s process to an artist painting a canvas. She didn’t disagree.
“By the time it’s done ... it’s like this beautiful artistic food display,” Regina said.
Gather is a passion project for the couple. They balance the business with their full-time jobs. Evan teaches technology education at West Frederick Middle School. Regina works in finance for a local heating oil company.
Previously, Regina spent about 10 years at the former Mealey’s Restaurant in New Market, where she managed catering. She said her charcuterie arrangements have always been the talk of family parties. Evan spent roughly six years at Ledo Pizza in Northwest D.C., and also worked at a deli in his youth.
Now, they’ve taken their experience and turned it into a business they hope brings joy to the community.
Regina recounted working with a tricky customer. When they dropped off the food, Regina worried whether the customer would be content. The customer called a week later to say her out-of-town relatives said the charcuterie tray was the highlight of their visit.
“That makes us feel really good,” Evan said.
The COVID-19 pandemic, in a way, inspired the name for their business. Regina recalled a time when gatherings were restricted to small groups. Their daughter’s wedding was rescheduled twice.
Being forced apart made the O’Rourkes value their time with loved ones. They wanted their business to convey that.
“We lost so much time in the house, you know, for two years, and I thought, ‘It’s time to get out there and start gathering,’” Regina said.
Drives me nuts when anything other than an assortment of meats is called charcuterie, add that to espresso pronounced “expresso”, shudder
