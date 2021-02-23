After a fire shut down popular restaurant China Garden in May 2019, co-owner Allen Chiang and his family have been looking forward to reopening.
But the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in their plans to reopen quickly, Chiang said this week.
The owners now expect the restaurant on U.S. 40 in Frederick to reopen sometime this fall.
Trying to forecast what business will be like upon reopening during a pandemic was tricky, as was making construction plans over virtual meetings.
“We had to talk to other business owners and hear their perspective and lessons they have learned throughout this pandemic,” Kevin Wu, Chiang’s nephew, wrote in an email on behalf of the restaurant’s owners.
Demolition has begun, with the restaurant completely empty. Wu wrote that the building plans are about 95 percent finalized, and the team is currently submitting details for approval.
The new building will not have two stories as the old one did, but the owners said it could happen in the future.
“Please continue to support your local restaurants,” they wrote. “It’s a great time to try out many different types of foods. And if possible, order directly through the restaurant instead of a third party delivery business, this will help them in the long term.”
Wu wrote that the owners are looking forward to seeing the Frederick community in their restaurant soon.
“We want to thank you to those who have supported us for their financial donations and for those who check in on us since the fire,” the email said. “We also would like to thank the Asian American Center of Frederick (AACF) for helping us through the earlier months after the fire.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.