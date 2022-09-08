China Garden is back in business.

The Frederick restaurant shuttered after a fire damaged the building in May 2019. Now, there's a new building at 506 W. Patrick St., and it had a line extending to the door Thursday afternoon.

mgoose806

China Garden is the best

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Great news!! [thumbup][thumbup]

We've been eating at China Garden since 1985, shortly after they opened.

We're anxious to start going there again, just as soon as the line shortens a bit.

