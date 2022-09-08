China Garden is back in business.
The Frederick restaurant shuttered after a fire damaged the building in May 2019. Now, there's a new building at 506 W. Patrick St., and it had a line extending to the door Thursday afternoon.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
China Garden is back in business.
The Frederick restaurant shuttered after a fire damaged the building in May 2019. Now, there's a new building at 506 W. Patrick St., and it had a line extending to the door Thursday afternoon.
"I've been so lucky. All my customers remember me," co-owner and manager Allen Chiang said.
It's been "crazy busy" since a soft opening Sunday, his sister and restaurant co-owner Mei Lin Chiang said.
The restaurant is so popular that community members voted China Garden "Best Chinese Restaurant" in The Frederick News-Post's Best of the Best contests in 2021 and 2020 — while China Garden was closed.
"This place is a big part of Frederick," customer Nicole DeVoe said as she waited for her order Thursday.
Orders were only available to go, and it may be that way for a little while. The restaurant is short on staff and supplies, so the menu is limited, according to the owners.
Customers did not seem to mind.
DeVoe, of Frederick, has been coming there since she was 3 with her mom. Now that DeVoe has a daughter of her own, she hopes to continue the family's China Garden tradition with her.
"We're happy to have them back," DeVoe said.
Allen thanked the customers for their patience. He hopes the wait time will improve. Mei Lin said they are looking to hire servers — it's a plus if they are bilingual.
"Thank you for supporting," Mei Lin said. "We appreciate it."
Assistant Manager Steve Trifone echoed the words of gratitude for the community.
Customers Shaunte Hildebrand, of Frederick, and Myersville resident Jeff Fulp chatted excitedly while they stood at the end of the line.
Hildebrand said she has been waiting a long time to see the restaurant return. She said China Garden's egg rolls are the best.
While the eatery was closed, she traveled to Leesburg, Virginia, in search of the next best Chinese food.
Fulp is a customer of 35 years. He was pleased to hear China Garden reopened.
"I was so happy," Fulp said. "The food's great."
The two agreed — they will be back for more.
Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(2) comments
China Garden is the best
Great news!! [thumbup][thumbup]
We've been eating at China Garden since 1985, shortly after they opened.
We're anxious to start going there again, just as soon as the line shortens a bit.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.