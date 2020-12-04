The owners of a prominent downtown Frederick building will be able to return it to its original height of four stories following a decision by the city's aldermen.
The aldermen's unanimous vote Thursday night allows the owners of the building at 100 N. Market St. to add two stories to replace two that were destroyed by fire decades ago.
The agreement is needed because the existing building encroaches into a public right of way, Richard Griffin, director of the city's Department of Economic Development, told the aldermen.
The building houses businesses, including the Cellar Door restaurant, Natural Lawn of America and Little's Furniture. At least part of the addition would go toward expanding the Natural Lawn of America offices, according to a city staff report.
The agreement was approved with little discussion by the board after being discussed at a workshop in November.
Right of way encroachments are common in downtown Frederick, and the city has granted similar agreements in the past on a case-by-case basis, according to the report.
The city doesn't want to expand the street or sidewalk in the area because of the historic characteristics of the location, the report said, and the city has no current plans to use the right of way where the building sits.
The agreement approved Thursday can stay in place until the new building is demolished or destroyed to the point that more than 75 percent of it can be condemned by the city because of a lack of structural integrity or it being uninhabitable.
The agreement doesn't restrict the city's ability to take all or part of the building by eminent domain if it's needed in the future, Griffin said.
