The city of Frederick and an organization contracted to build new hangars at Frederick Municipal Airport will have to go back to the drawing board after the city's aldermen were unsupportive of a plan to terminate the group's agreement.
The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association would like the city to end the lease it signed in December 2018 to build about 194,000 square feet of hangars at the airport, after design and construction estimates were significantly higher than expected.
Under a proposal from city staff, the city would terminate the agreement with the AOPA and put out a new requests for proposal to find new bidders for the project.
But the aldermen were skeptical at a workshop Wednesday about why the AOPA should be allowed to walk away from the deal, and how the delay would affect the future of the hangar project.
Aldermen Ben MacShane said the city was being “asked to grant a mulligan” on the deal, and needs to reach a negotiated end to the agreement to make sure city residents come out of the deal on a solid financial footing.
But while the airport provides a service to the city overall, it doesn't serve city residents per se, and money from the hangars would go to the airport, not city residents, Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak argued.
Aldermen Roger Wilson asked if there were any penalties included in the agreement for if it was broken.
There were penalties for certain scenarios, but not one for which the AOPA hasn't started to build any of the hangars, said Assistant City Attorney Scott Waxter.
“It's just something that we never considered,” he said, admitting that it was shortsighted on both the city and the organization's part.
Economic Development Director Richard Griffin told Wilson there is no timeline for when a new RFP would be developed.
A third party had been interested in taking over the lease, but had wanted to make 17 changes to the agreement, something city staff wasn't sure it could allow, Griffin said.
The AOPA, an international organization of pilots and aircraft owners, is based at Frederick Municipal Airport.
After the lease was signed and the organization began the process of creating site plans, working with the Federal Aviation Administration, and other initial work, they found that bids for the project had come in considerably higher than they’d estimated, “by magnitudes of several million dollars,” according to a report prepared by city staff.
Justine Harrison, general counsel for the group, said the AOPA is willing to share the designs, plans, and other information it has accumulated on the project with the city and any future developer.
Wilson asked if the organization could quantify the value of the documents and other information it would provide, but Alderwoman Kelly Russell said the city should determine the value of the formation rather than the AOPA.
And while the documents might be valuable to the next company taking on the project, they wouldn't be valuable to the city unless the city was building the project itself, which it's not, MacShane said.
Alderman Derek Shackelford objected to a change, arguing that the contract required the AOPA to produce hangars, not design documents.
Russell asked if the city could issue a new RFP when there's an existing contract still in effect.
The city could develop a new RFP plan, but shouldn't enter a process for a new RFP while there's still a contract in effect, Waxter said.
MacShane asked whether the AOPA could build hangars that appeal to a higher-end market in order to make the project more viable.
Greg Cohen, the AOPA's vice president of administration, said they would have to charge significantly more than double the rates they'd planned, and he didn't know if there's a market at that rate.
The group seeks to represent all types of pilots, not just the high end of the market, he said.
In a statement Wednesday evening, the AOPA described the aldermen's decision not to move forward with the plans to terminate the contract as “disturbing.”
“AOPA was disappointed in the Aldermen’s decision at Wednesday’s workshop to continue to delay resolution of an issue between AOPA and the city regarding construction of hangars at Frederick Municipal Airport. City staff recommended acceptance of a negotiated resolution based on AOPA’s stated intention in January 2020 to withdraw from the agreement to build hangars,” the statement said.
“As noted by city staff, there is no provision in the contract to penalize AOPA for withdrawing from the contract, yet the Aldermen insist on pursuing punitive measures that threaten to delay construction of the hangars and may cause the city to incur unnecessary legal fees.”
The statement highlighted the group's contributions to the community and its status as a large tenant at the airport.
“The turn in dynamics that occurred on Wednesday, with officials expressing a desire for the city to pursue efforts that have no legal basis and would delay the project, was disturbing,” the statement said.
Mayor Michael O'Connor described the scenario during Wednesday's meeting as “the quintessential no-win situation.”
As Wednesday's virtual meeting was ending, O'Connor commented to Griffin, “Richard, you and I are going to have a conversation in the next day, [and] figure out what happens next.”
(1) comment
"I don't want to marry you any more." "Well, I refuse to hear that, so we're still engaged." Yeah. This always works.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.