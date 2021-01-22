An affordable housing development for seniors in Frederick will be entirely rent-restricted following a vote by the Frederick aldermen Thursday night.
The five aldermen voted unanimously to approve an amendment to the agreement with the developers of Sharpe Square at 820 Motter Ave. in Frederick.
With the amendment, all 86 units in the complex will be continuously restricted in how much rent it can charge and occupied by people earning 70 percent or less of the area’s median gross income, as long as the median gross income for all the residents is not more than 60 percent of the area’s median gross income for at least 40 years, according to a report prepared by city staff.
In November, the aldermen voted to allow the development more flexibility in accepting residents by allowing a flexible income range for prospective residents.
—Ryan Marshall
