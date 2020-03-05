The city of Frederick is a little bit bigger after the aldermen voted Thursday night to annex a property off the Golden Mile.
The Board of Aldermen unanimously approved the annexation of 8½ acres on Grove Hill Road, along with a plan that would increase the property’s zoning from low- to medium-level residential at a meeting Thursday.
The property was one of several properties on Grove Hill Road that are almost entirely surrounded by the city, according to a report prepared by the city’s staff.
Adding the property is consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan and how the city plans to grow, said Gabrielle Collard, manager of current planning for the city.
More testing under the city’s adequate public facilities ordinance will be done when an application for development is submitted.
As part of the annexation agreement, the property’s owners — listed in the staff report and Edward and Brenda Lupcho and Kenneth Klipp — will be required to build Grove Hill Road from U.S. 40 to Huntsman Road, as well as providing $600 for each approved and constructed unit to help pay for a pedestrian bridge over a ravine along the south side of U.S. 40 between Grove Hill Road and Waverley Drive.
The zoning change from low-density to medium-density residential will change the number of maximum housing units per acre from one to eight, including single-family houses, town houses, duplexes, two-family units, or multi-family units, for a maximum of 68 units on the property.
Bruce Dean, an attorney for the applicants, said the project had been in the works for about a year.
Dean said the project will help connect neighborhoods along the Golden Mile.
“All in all, for a small annexation, it’s accomplishing a lot of good things, I think,” he said.
Money talks! So another 64 “low income” houses to be built? Just like off Mt Phillip road. Amazing where all this water is coming from since a few years ago we were in a drought and new construction stopped.
That would be the New Design Rd. pipeline from the Potomac to Frederick opened about 15 years ago.
