Frederick’s city government will hire a consulting company to do a study of the classifications and compensation for the city’s employees.
The city’s aldermen voted unanimously to approve $138,000 for an agreement with Segal Waters Consulting to conduct the study.
Segal Waters, which has offices in a number of cities in the United States and Canada, is already working on a project for Frederick County.
The existing county project lets the city work with a firm that’s already collecting and examining data for positions that are very similar to city positions, according to a report prepared by city staff.
The city had a study conducted in 2015, but its results were rejected by the aldermen at the time, Alderwoman Kelly Russell said.
“There were red flags all along the way...and when we got to the end, it was unsatisfactory,” she said of the former story.
So the current study is long overdue, and she’s excited to see it move forward, she said.
