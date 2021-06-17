The city of Frederick has entered an agreement with Milestone Communications of Reston, Virginia, to build a tower along Butterfly Lane in the city to house cellular equipment.
The city's aldermen voted 5-0 Thursday night to approve an agreement to build the new tower.
The dismantling of a 135-foot water tower and the construction of a new one means equipment from several cellular providers on the old tower will have to be relocated.
The cellular equipment is currently being housed on temporary monopoles to provide uninterrupted service, but a more suitable, permanent structure is needed.
Spots on the tower are currently leased by AT&T and T-Mobile.
If approved, the new tower will have space for up to five wireless carriers.
The leases are expected to provide between $40,000 and $60,000 per year in revenue for the city, according to a report prepared by city staff.
