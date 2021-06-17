A proposed development working its way through the city of Frederick's approval process has one more detail taken care of after the city's aldermen approved an easement regarding the project's impact on the Frederick Municipal Airport.
The aldermen voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a perpetual avigation easement for the Renn property.
The easement covers 219 acres of the 387-acre property along Gas House Pike, which was annexed into the city in 2017, and is meant to maintain free and unobstructed flight for aircraft taking off and landing at Frederick Municipal Airport.
The agreement allows the city perpetual access to parts of the property needed for the removal of obstructions that currently exist or may be identified by the Federal Aviation Administration in the future, according to a memorandum prepared by city staff.
The easement had to be approved ahead of a public hearing for the property at the city's planning commission that is scheduled for July 12.
