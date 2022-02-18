A stretch of Hughes Ford Road on the east side of Frederick will soon have a new name.
The city’s aldermen approved a resolution Thursday night to change the section of Hughes Ford Road between Highland Street and Monocacy Boulevard to Monroe Avenue.
The road name currently changes in the middle of a block from Monroe Avenue to Hughes Ford Road, without any explanation, according to a report prepared by city staff. Staff have not been able to find a logical reason as to how or when the change occurred, according to the report.
No current addresses will be changed as a result of Thursday’s vote, but the development of the Renn Quarter project led to the city’s action.
That project will ultimately add 1,000 homes and 105,000 square feet of retail space in the area, near the Frederick Municipal Airport.
A long time ago, Monroe Avenue and Hughes Ford Road apparently intersected, but at some point converged into one road, Matt Bowman, technology manager for the city, told the mayor and aldermen Thursday.
“This one’s been a long-standing confusion to the city, to the staff, to anyone who’s driven on the road,” Bowman said.
