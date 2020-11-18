A proposal to allow small accessory dwelling units to homes in Frederick appears to have support among the city’s aldermen, although it will likely be 2021 before the issue is resolved.
Deputy Director for Planning Joe Adkins presented the aldermen with a list of issues to consider as the city works to develop an ordinance on the homes.
Accessory Dwelling Units are small homes, often about 1,000 square feet or less, that can be attached or detached from an existing home. They are often an apartment in or above a garage, although not always.
Frederick is “just getting our feet wet” with the ADU issue, Adkins said, although states such as California, Washington and Oregon have handled the topic fairly extensively, along with Montgomery County and other areas.
A proposal that Adkins presented Wednesday suggested allowing one ADU of up to 800 feet on any single family or duplex lot in the city, whether inside the existing home, attached or detached, and limited to the lesser of two stories or the height of the primary home.
Approval could require a permit or conditional approval from the Zoning Board of Appeals and require the owner to live in either the primary home or the ADU.
The proposal would require either the main home or the ADU to be rented for 30 days or more and to have one parking space for the ADU along with parking for the main residence.
The city has been looking at the ADU issue for about a year, with interruptions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The issue was brought to a December 2019 workshop by Alderman Derek Shackelford, when members of the board asked staff to look into several items for more information.
The units would allow more affordable options for housing for seniors who are looking to age in place or for young people, as well as give homeowners a way to increase property values, Shackelford said Wednesday.
While they wouldn’t solve the city’s affordable housing issue, they would provide flexibility, he said.
The city allowed ADUs before 2006, said Alderwoman Kelly Russell, and if they’re considering doing so again, they need to consider things such as the size of the primary residence on the property, setbacks from property lines, and the scale compared to other homes in the neighborhood.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak agreed that they need to be careful in how they handle the issue but said she thinks they could help address the problem of housing in the city.
“Fifteen years ago, Frederick was considered affordable. It’s not anymore,” Kuzemchak said.
Alderman Ben MacShane said he believes the idea is a great way to increase the city’s housing stock. He questioned the requirement that the owner occupy one of the homes, however, suggesting that could feed into the idea that renters are less valuable members in neighborhoods than people who own their homes, he said.
Alderman Roger Wilson said he favors moving forward with creating an ordinance. He believes the units could provide a good option for parents who want to have their kids move back home but not necessarily live in the house.
Russell said she’d like to see the issue discussed with the city’s Neighborhood Advisory Councils.
“Otherwise, I think it’s going to fly under the radar,” she said.
Mayor Michael O’Connor asked the aldermen to tell city staff what additional information they’d need and which parts of the proposal they’re comfortable with by the end of November.
With the holiday schedule in December, the issue probably won’t come back for another workshop before the end of the year, he said.
(1) comment
I think it is a good idea to require the property owner be required to live on the property
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.