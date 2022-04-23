The owners of three properties on the east side of Frederick got their wish Thursday night, when the city’s Board of Aldermen voted to deny a zoning change the applicants no longer wanted.
The three properties — on about 32 acres on the east side of Monocacy Boulevard, north of Hughes Ford Road — will remain zoned for business rather than industrial use.
The city’s aldermen voted unanimously Thursday night to deny Northpoint Investments and Patriot Technologies’ request to change the undeveloped parcels from Professional Business to Light Industrial.
The property owners got caught up in an election year bureaucratic process that prevented them from withdrawing their application for the zoning change after they first requested it.
The city’s Planning Commission held the first of two required public hearings on the request in June 2021.
At a hearing in July, the applicants requested a continuance until September.
But that continuance pushed the matter into a time frame between the city’s primary election on Sept. 14 and the day after the inauguration of the new mayor and aldermen on Dec. 9. During that period, decisions on certain types of land use policies are forbidden.
The applicants decided to withdraw their request and develop the properties according to the existing zoning. But they were told that the city’s Land Management Code didn’t allow applications to be withdrawn after the first public hearings had been held.
A second public hearing was held on Feb. 14, when the Planning Commission recommended denying the request.
The aldermen denied the rezoning request without discussion Thursday night. None of the applicants or their representatives attended the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.