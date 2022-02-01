Warm weather is still a few months away, but Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor has formed an advisory committee to look at recommendations for pop-up dining in the city.
O’Connor announced a 17-member committee Tuesday to study staff recommendations for pop-up dining in the city over the next two months.
Final recommendations will be made in legislation to the Board of Aldermen.
The committee will include four residents, four retailers, four restaurants, four representatives from other businesses and a food truck operator. Additional non-voting members will come from the Golden Mile Alliance, East Frederick Rising and the Downtown Frederick Partnership, as well as city staff from economic development, the city legal office, police, engineering, planning and the mayor’s office.
The residents, retailers, restaurants and business representatives will each feature two from the downtown area and two from outside of downtown.
The city’s outdoor dining program ended on Oct. 31 and was very popular, although it drew criticism from some shop owners and others for the disruption to parking and maneuvering around parts of downtown.
The committee will meet virtually on Feb. 8, 15, and 22 and on March 1.
The meetings will be recorded and minutes kept. Public comments can be emailed to PopUpDining@cityoffrederickmd.gov.
— Ryan Marshall
