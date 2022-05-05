The city of Frederick and the Federal Aviation Administration will continue a long-running lease of a cellphone tower on city property, after the mayor and aldermen approved it Thursday night.
The FAA has leased the 3,021-square-foot fenced-in facility on Gambrill Park Road since 1995, Facilities Manager Mark Lawrence told the aldermen.
Since the start of the agreement, the rent on the facility has been about 50% of what the city has gotten from similar leases with commercial tenants, Lawrence said. The city has begun to fall further behind that level because of a lack of regular rent escalations in most other city land leases, he said.
The lease had been renegotiated with minor adjustments every five years until an agreement in 2016 for $9,600 per month with no rent escalation or automatic renewal terms, according to a report prepared by the city staff.
Most cell tower leases renew automatically after an initial period, Lawrence said.
The new lease includes a 16.6% increase in rent for an initial five-year term, with three automatic renewal terms with a 15% increase.
The new agreement will increase the city’s revenue by $7,980 in the first five-year term, according to the city staff report.
— Ryan Marshall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.