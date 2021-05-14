Frederick will use a $300,000 grant from the federal Environmental Protection Agency to conduct assessments of brownfields on the city’s east side.
The city’s Department of Economic Development will work with the EPA, the Maryland Department of the Environment and Maryland Department of Planning over the next year to identify areas for projects, get input from the community and do assessments, according to a news release from the city.
A brownfield is a property whose expansion, reuse or redevelopment may be complicated by a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant, according to the EPA. The agency estimates there are more than 450,000 such properties in the U.S.
Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor said the city is excited to use the grant to examine potential environmental issues on properties on the traditionally industrial east side and along Carroll Creek.
Director of Economic Development Richard Griffin said the city owns several properties that are intended for mixed-use and municipal development but need environmental assessments done before they can be sold and redeveloped. That process will also benefit many private or quasi-public lands near those properties, he said.
