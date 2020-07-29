With many events and festivals canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Frederick is looking at easing restrictions on food trucks and other mobile food venues to help them weather the economic storm. A temporary ordinance would expand the areas and hours in which food trucks are allowed to operate, allowing them onto private non-residential properties for up to six hours rather than the current limit of two hours. Currently, trucks are not allowed in non-residential areas except on private properties that are associated with a brewery or a distillery. They’re currently allowed on public streets in residential areas outside of the city’s historic district for two hours before they have to move to a different location. The mayor and aldermen discussed the ordinance at a workshop Wednesday. The ordinance would expire at the end of October, or whenever Gov. Larry Hogan lifts the statewide COVID-19 emergency declaration. Alderman Roger Wilson asked why the ordinance is temporary, saying he thinks the expanded hours should be permanent. The October time frame is consistent with the one that the city has set for other temporary ordinances, such as the one allowing pop-up dining locations for restaurants, Assistant City Attorney Rachel Depo said. Most food trucks generate most of their income from going to special events, which have almost all been canceled in the wake of the pandemic, Economic Development Director Richard Griffin said Wednesday. There are currently about 74 trucks registered with the county health department, although not all of them operate in the city, he said. The ordinance would allow them to set up in office parks or other areas, although they still wouldn’t be allowed in the historic district in downtown Frederick. The city has a longstanding policy to not allow a food truck to pull up in front of a brick-and-mortar restaurant to compete with it, Griffin said. Alderman Ben MacShane questioned the policy, saying the city has to allow opportunities for people to start a business who may only have the money for a food truck or a shared space rather than a brick-and-mortar location. Rachel Armistead, of The Sweet Farm in Woodsboro, supported expanding the area and hours where trucks are allowed to operate. With so many events canceled, it’s hard for operators to make ends meet, and the two-hour limit also makes it hard on food truck operators, she said. “The numbers don’t work. It’s not economically viable,” she said. Like with pop-up dining, the food truck ordinance is an opportunity to try something and see if it works positively or negatively, Mayor Michael O’Connor said. “These are hard experiments to undertake,” O’Connor said.
With many events and festivals canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Frederick is looking at easing restrictions on food trucks and other mobile food venues to help them weather the economic storm.
A temporary ordinance would expand the areas and hours in which food trucks are allowed to operate, allowing them onto private non-residential properties for up to six hours rather than the current limit of two hours.
Currently, trucks are not allowed in non-residential areas except on private properties that are associated with a brewery or a distillery. They’re currently allowed on public streets in residential areas outside of the city’s historic district for two hours before they have to move to a different location.
The mayor and aldermen discussed the ordinance at a workshop Wednesday.
The ordinance would expire at the end of October, or whenever Gov. Larry Hogan lifts the statewide COVID-19 emergency declaration.
Alderman Roger Wilson asked why the ordinance is temporary, saying he thinks the expanded hours should be permanent.
The October time frame is consistent with the one that the city has set for other temporary ordinances, such as the one allowing pop-up dining locations for restaurants, Assistant City Attorney Rachel Depo said.
Most food trucks generate most of their income from going to special events, which have almost all been canceled in the wake of the pandemic, Economic Development Director Richard Griffin said Wednesday.
There are currently about 74 trucks registered with the county health department, although not all of them operate in the city, he said.
The ordinance would allow them to set up in office parks or other areas, although they still wouldn’t be allowed in the historic district in downtown Frederick.
The city has a longstanding policy to not allow a food truck to pull up in front of a brick-and-mortar restaurant to compete with it, Griffin said.
Alderman Ben MacShane questioned the policy, saying the city has to allow opportunities for people to start a business who may only have the money for a food truck or a shared space rather than a brick-and-mortar location.
Rachel Armistead, of The Sweet Farm in Woodsboro, supported expanding the area and hours where trucks are allowed to operate.
With so many events canceled, it’s hard for operators to make ends meet, and the two-hour limit also makes it hard on food truck operators, she said.
“The numbers don’t work. It’s not economically viable,” she said.
Like with pop-up dining, the food truck ordinance is an opportunity to try something and see if it works positively or negatively, Mayor Michael O’Connor said.
“These are hard experiments to undertake,” O’Connor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.