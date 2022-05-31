Food truck operators in the city of Frederick might soon have more flexibility in where they can operate, as the city's aldermen consider whether to renew rules they passed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The aldermen are scheduled to consider an ordinance on Thursday night that would allow food trucks to operate on any privately owned, nonresidential property in the city between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., with the permission of the property owner.
The proposed ordinance does not allow the trucks to operate in the historic district that makes up much of downtown Frederick, except for in the parking lots of breweries, wineries, or distilleries. It allows them to operate at city-sanctioned special events.
The city temporarily amended the existing ordinance during the COVID-19 pandemic to allow trucks to operate on privately owned nonresidential property.
But the amendment expired, forcing the trucks back to operating only in residential areas.
The proposed ordinance is intended to make changes for food trucks permanent, said Richard Griffin, the director of economic development for the city.
The city's experience during the pandemic found that the expanded rules were pretty well received, he said.
Food trucks offer a cheaper option for entrepreneurs to start a food business, and several food trucks in recent years have switched or expanded their operations to brick-and-mortar locations, he said.
The ban on food trucks in the downtown area — which stretches roughly from South Street to 7th Street and from East Street to Bentz Street — is meant to avoid on-street competition to restaurants downtown, Griffin said.
But even aside from downtown, the 23 square miles of the city offer lots of other locations for trucks to operate, he said.
