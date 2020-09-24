Frederick's Department of Economic Development is once again providing grants to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the second round of funds from the city.
The money for the COVID-19 Back In Business Conditional Micro-grant Program will come from money the city received through the federal CARES Act through the state and county.
The program is designed for businesses in the city that had no more than 25 full-time employees as of March 13, 2020, and that had not previously received local financial help.
The grants range from $1,000 for a business with only its owner as an employee to $6,000 for a company with 25 or more, said Richard Griffin, head of the city's Department of Economic Development.
“We know Frederick businesses are still hurting and worried about what fall and winter bring in terms of economic stability,” Griffin said in an email Thursday. “We are working hard to assist businesses with the application process and are working with partners to encourage disadvantaged businesses to apply.”
Applications can be submitted using an online web portal through noon on Oct. 2, and awards will be given through a lottery-based system.
The grants can be used to pay a business' rent or mortgage, utility costs, and for equipment and supplies needed to address COVID-19 safety operations.
Businesses have to be registered and in good standing with the state of Maryland, be located within the city, and show significant loss of revenue because of the pandemic in the month of July compared to the same month in 2019.
Home-based businesses, banks and financial institutions, real estate investment companies, food trucks and government agencies are not eligible. Neither are companies that already received funding from the city through previous COVID-19 grants.
In March, the city gave out $2,500 grants to 49 businesses to help them deal with the initial impacts of the pandemic, with money from the Department of Economic Development and the Community Foundation of Frederick County.
The list included retail shops, salons, a gymnastics studio, a dry cleaner and others.
The money was useful during the early months of the pandemic, said Monica Pearce, of Tenth Ward Distilling Company in downtown Frederick.
While businesses were shut down, rent, utilities and other expenses were still due, she said.
Every business should apply for every opportunity they can get, especially with flu season coming and no one sure what the colder months will bring, she said.
Grants like the one Tenth Ward got are “the lifeline for small businesses right now,” Pearce said.
