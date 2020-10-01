A 19th Century farmhouse and its adjacent property amidst an industrial park along Frederick's Solarex Court will have a historic overlay despite the requests of property owner AstraZeneca.
The property known as Linden Grove, with its farmhouse dating back to 1825, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1987, and is part of a campus of buildings owned by AstraZeneca, an international pharmaceutical company.
The company had applied for and then withdrawn a permit to demolish the property.
The city's Historic Preservation Commission applied for a historic preservation overlay for the property, citing it as a well-preserved example of a 19th century transitional Federal-Greek Revival home outside the usual urban landscape where such homes are usually found.
That request prompted AstraZeneca to request that the city take more time to come to a resolution for the issue.
The company was willing to enter a legal covenant not to destroy the farmhouse until they could have a proper discussion, said Cory Matthews, who leads AstraZeneca’s corporate real estate team.
An historic overlay could complicate the company's development plans for their complex on Solarex Court, Matthews said.
But an overlay wouldn't take away their ability to use the space, but just allow the Historic Preservation Commission to make sure any development protect's the historic integrity, Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said.
Kuzemchak's motion to approve the overlay was approved by her, Alderwoman Kelly Russell, and Alderman Derek Shackelford, with Alderman Roger Wilson opposed and Alderman Ben MacShane absent.
