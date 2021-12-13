A proposal by the owners of the Frederick News-Post to construct a business park at the paper’s office on the south side of Frederick can move forward, following approval of the project’s final site plan by the city’s Planning Commission Monday night.
Monday’s vote approves the construction of three two-story tall buildings with 136,106 total square feet of office, warehouse, and research and development space at the Frederick News-Post’s property at 351 Ballenger Center Drive by Ogden Newspapers of Maryland LLC, owners of the News-Post.
One building would be 38,476 square feet, another 45,690 square feet and the third 51,940 square feet, with estimates of 20 percent for office space and 40 percent each for research/development and warehouse space.
Monday’s unanimous vote also included approval of two modifications to the city’s land management code, one regarding landscaping standards and another on buffering and screening.
Approval of both modifications was recommended by city staff, and were unanimous.
The buildings were conceived and designed to be versatile for a variety of activities, but the company sees bio-pharmaceutical or biological sciences companies as logical tenants for the location, style and size of the buildings, News-Post Publisher Geordie Wilson said in July.
The aesthetics of the buildings will be designed to fit with those of the current building, with attractive facades.
Exterior panels on the buildings will have pattern to create the texture of wood cladding and textured plaster, according to a report prepared by city staff.
Brick and block will also be used for accent water tables, along with insulated metal panels for storefronts, according to the report.
Many of the community gardens currently on the property will remain.
The Ballenger Center Drive plot was designed with the intent to have development of the proposed scale since the newspaper moved to the site in 2008.
The site plan proposes to provide 411 parking spaces for the three new buildings plus the existing News-Post office, more than the 222 spaces required.
