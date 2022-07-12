A substantial business development on the east side of Frederick can move forward after getting a key approval from the city's Planning Commission.
The EastPark project in the 800 block of East Church Street will contain more than 309,000 square feet of office, warehouse, and retail space in four buildings on three parcels.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve site plans for the project at a meeting Monday night.
It's expected to feature similar uses to what's in Frederick's Riverside Tech Park, including office, laboratory, and warehouse space, sports recreation or fitness facilities, and food or medical services, Danny Severn of St. John Properties, the applicant for the project, told the commission.
One part of the project will include three buildings on more than 12 acres on two parcels, with a combined 132,360 square feet of office, warehouse, and retail space.
One parcel is zoned for General Commercial use, while the other parcel is divided between General Commercial and Light Industrial use, Planner Sherry Kelly told the commission.
While it might create some confusion in the future when the developer goes to get a building permit, the city's rules don't prohibit split zoning on a parcel, she said.
Another part of the project would add 176,800 square feet of office and warehouse space in one building sitting on nearly 14 acres.
All three parcels are within the airport overlay zone for Frederick Municipal Airport, which requires approval from both the Maryland Aviation Administration and the Federal Aviation Administration to make sure there are no obstructions in the airspace around the airport, Kelly said.
Both agencies have granted their approvals.
The Planning Commission approved modifications of the city's land management code for both site plans, to allow some spillover of light onto nearby properties.
The city's staff recommended granting the modification, since the surrounding areas in the EastPark campus will have similar uses, and there won't be any light encroachment onto any residential areas, according to a staff report prepared for Monday's meeting.
East Church Street already has street lighting, and the streets within the property will also be lighted, the report said.
Lights on the property will also be directed down, to reduce glare and spillover onto nearby properties, it said.
