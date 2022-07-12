Buildings in the city of Frederick's Professional Business zones should be allowed to be built up to 60 feet tall rather than 45, according to the Frederick Planning Commission.
The commission voted unanimously Monday night to recommend that the city's aldermen approve a zoning amendment that would correct a mistake in the city's land management code.
The limit for buildings in the PB zone was set at 45 feet when the land management code was adopted in 2005, but was increased to 60 feet when the first supplement to the code was adopted later that year, according to discussion at a Planning Commission workshop in June.
But when an unrelated ordinance was adopted in 2012, an incorrect version of a table that still listed the maximum height in the PB zone as 45 feet was accidentally used as the reference, causing the wrong height to be recorded in the ordinance.
The 60-foot limit is much more consistent with nonresidential zoning districts around the city, Manager of Current Planning Gabrielle Collard told the Planning Commission Monday.
Bruce Dean, an attorney who represented clients who originally proposed the amendment, said the change is consistent with the city's comprehensive plan to build up, rather than out.
Even if it weren't correcting an error, the change would be the right thing to do, he said.
The city currently has Professional Business zones along Thomas Johnson Drive, Monocacy Boulevard next to Frederick Municipal Airport, South Jefferson Street, and U.S. 15 North on Himes Avenue.
