In a hangover of election year politics, Frederick’s aldermen will have to decide whether to deny the rezoning of three properties near the city’s airport — a rezoning the properties’ owners say they no longer want.
The properties, which consist of about 32 acres on the east side of Monocacy Boulevard north of Hughes Ford road and south of the intersection with East Church Street, are owned by the city but are under contract to be bought by the applicants in the case, Northpoint Investments and Patriot Technologies.
The area where the parcels are located was rezoned by the city in 2005 because of a desire for more office space around the airport, Gabrielle Collard, manager of Current Planning, told the mayor and aldermen at a workshop Wednesday. The city later changed the zoning again to make the area more industrial.
The city’s Planning Commission held the first of two required public hearings on the applicants’ request to change the undeveloped parcels’ zoning from Professional Business to Light Industrial in June 2021.
At a hearing in July, the applicants requested a continuance until September, according to a city staff report prepared for Wednesday’s workshop.
But the September date pushed the issue into a time frame that forbids decisions on certain land use decisions between the city’s primary, held Sept. 14, and the day after the new mayor and aldermen’s inauguration, which was held on Dec. 9.
During that period, the applicants sought to withdraw their application, but the city is “pretending that can’t happen,” Bruce Dean, an attorney for the applicants, said Thursday.
According to the staff report, the city’s Land Management Code prohibits applications from being withdrawn after the first public hearing has been held.
The applicants’ current plans include using the current zoning, so no change is needed, Dean said.
“It’s a completely moot point,” he said.
Because the process was required to continue, a second public hearing was held on Feb. 14, where the Planning Commission recommended denying the request.
The process requires the aldermen to act on the request, and Mayor Michael O’Connor said Wednesday that the issue will be scheduled for an upcoming public hearing.
