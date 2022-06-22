The city of Frederick should offer incentives and options for architects and developers to design and build more energy-efficient buildings, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the city’s aldermen were told Wednesday.
The city should provide developers with a final energy efficiency goal to meet for projects, but give them various options of how to reach the goal, rather than strict requirements, Bruce Zavos, president of Zavos Architecture and Design, told the aldermen at a workshop.
For example, the city could provide developers and designers with a goal of energy usage per square foot for a building they create, rather than require them to meet the standards for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification from the U.S. Green Building Council, Zavos said.
If the city can create standards that lead to denser and more sustainable development, it can benefit everyone, Zavos said.
Especially with energy and utility costs skyrocketing, the city should incentivize higher levels of energy reduction even more, he said.
“The city has a chance to lead, rather than to follow,” in creating codes and incentives that could be a model for the Washington, D.C., region, he said.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said she is “really interested” in options such as allowing higher density and other types of waivers for developers who go beyond the minimum energy efficiency standards when designing buildings.
Part of creating energy-efficient projects or retrofitting older buildings is setting up financing for projects, Faith Klareich, a member of Mobilize Frederick, told the aldermen Wednesday.
Mobilize Frederick is another name for the Joint Climate Emergency Mobilization Workgroup, a collaboration between the city and Frederick County to come up with ways to implement legislative and policy changes through the lens of climate change, and to cut countywide and citywide greenhouse gas emissions by 50% of 2010 levels by 2030 and 100% by 2050.
If green technology is going to be adopted in cities, “the key is financing,” Klareich said.
So-called “green banks” can be set up to match government funding with private sector financing to provide money for green technology projects, she said.
Banks usually focus on lowering the costs of financing by existing banks or financial institutions, helping to mitigate the risks of loans for projects, she said.
As the aldermen learn more about what can be done in the private and public sectors, they will be challenged to be creative, Alderwoman Katie Nash said.
Nash said she expects that Wednesday’s discussion will be the first of many on those topics.
