In an effort to help small businesses affected by the economic fallout of the coronavirus, Frederick’s Department of Economic Development will repurpose some money in its current budget to provide grants to help businesses pay the bills.
Mayor Michael O’Connor announced the Small Business Resiliency Micro-Grant Program for businesses with up to 15 full-time employees Wednesday.
The program will provide up to $2,500 for businesses in the city to help with rent, mortgage and utility costs, O’Connor said.
About $80,000 will be available.
To be eligible, businesses must be a registered business entity in good standing with the state of Maryland, have a physical location in the city, and have no more than 15 full-time employees as of March 1, according to a city release.
Home-based businesses, churches, nonprofits, banks and financial institutions, real estate investment entities, food trucks and government agencies are not eligible for the funds.
The grants will come from money already in the department’s fiscal 2020 budget that would have been used for marketing or travel to trade shows that the department’s staff would have attended to try to attract money and businesses to the city, said Richard Griffin, Frederick’s director of economic development.
Many of those conferences and other opportunities have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Businesses that want to apply should go to businessinfrederick.com and click on the “Apply for Grant” button.
Donations to help local businesses can also be made to the Economic Development Fund at The Community Foundation of Frederick County.
The city knows that many businesses have bills that will be due in the coming week, Griffin said.
“Our goal is to try and be quick and efficient with this,” he said.
