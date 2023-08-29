Colonial Jewelers at 1 S. Market St. in Frederick is offering free lunch to first responders once a month for the rest of the year.
The free meals will be provided on the first Friday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.