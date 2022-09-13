Frederick residents will have a second chance in October to weigh in on a development project along North Market Street.
On Monday, the city's Planning Commission held the first of two required hearings on a rezoning request from the developer of the Madison on North Market development.
The request is to rezone more than 5 acres in the 1700 block of North Market Street from Neighborhood Commercial to a Mixed Use Floating District.
A second hearing on the project is scheduled for Oct. 10.
If the rezoning and the project's plans are approved, it could add up to 4,000 square feet of non-residential use and up to 60 residential units to the property near the intersection of North Market Street and Schifferstadt Boulevard.
Pam Reppert, a planner with the city, told Planning Commission members on Monday that when considering the application of a floating zone, the Planning Commission, mayor, and aldermen must consider factors including:
- how a project would change an area's population
- the availability of public facilities,
- present and future transportation patterns
- compatibility with both existing and proposed development for the area
- how the amendment would relate to the city's comprehensive plan.
They must also look at whether a proposal complies with the criteria for a requested floating zone, whether a project is compatible with existing uses in the surrounding area, and whether a rezoning would agree with the comprehensive plan, she said.
Among other requirements for approval, developer New Harbor Development would have to build a protected bicycle lane along the property's frontage of North Market Street.
Commissioner Joan Strawson said she appreciates the willingness to build a bike lane, but questioned whether having one for such a short stretch might be more dangerous than not having one.
Waiting for a bike lane to be built along the entire stretch of road would take too long, said Cherian Eapen, the supervisor of traffic engineering for the city.
There's a hope that building the bike lane up to Schifferstadt Boulevard will motivate the city to extend it up to Md. 26, he said.
“If you don't start somewhere, it's very difficult to get somewhere,” Eapen said.
The project would divide the property into three sections, the first of which would house a one-story, 4,000-square-foot nonresidential building used as office space.
The second section would contain a four-story building on more than two acres, with 60 housing units financed through Low-Income Housing Tax Credits.
The third area would contain more than two acres of forest conservation land occupied by a stream and a floodplain, according to a report prepared by the city's staff.
Using the tax credits, eight of the 60 units would be for low-income residents.
The project is part of work by New Harbor for low-income housing with a special emphasis on remote work and learning opportunities for residents. It includes space for home offices in units, a conference room, and space for Zoom and other remote meetings, said David Severn, an attorney representing New Harbor.
