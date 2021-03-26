The Downtown Safety and Services Initiative steering committee in Frederick recommends an “omnipresence” of police downtown, more readily available public information about the city and a formal ambassador program for safety and hospitality.
DSSI was created in late 2018 as a public-private initiative of the city of Frederick and the Ausherman Family Foundation. It consists of five committees that focus on topics like safety, access to support services and beautification. The organization held public meetings throughout its undertakings.
“Frederick truly is a special place for collaboration,” said Leigh Adams of the Ausherman Family Foundation. “The community works together to address issues and create solutions … This initiative was really born out of concerns expressed by the community stakeholders … in regards to having a safe and vibrant downtown.”
Mayor Michael O’Connor, who attended this week’s virtual meeting where the final report was presented, said when the city committed to partnering with the foundation, he was optimistic about the results: “When the community pulls together and we work together, that is how we accomplish the things that happen in this city that are so wonderful,” the mayor said.
O’Connor also said he’s looking forward to putting some of the recommendations in place within the city’s upcoming proposed budget.
Ambassador CommitteeKara Norman, director of Downtown Frederick Partnership and chairperson of the Ambassador Committee, said the committee recommends implementing an ambassador program in downtown Frederick that provides safety, hospitality and cleaning services beyond what already exists.
“Ambassador programs augment, but do not replace, the services offered already by government,” she said. “It includes things like city beautification, security presence, human services outreach and visitor hospitality.”
Norman said the program would focus on safety and cleanliness — noting litter and graffiti — and suggested the program be managed by the partnership.
Environmental Design and Programming CommitteeNkem Wellington is a downtown resident, chair of the Neighborhood Advisory Council 11 and chairperson of the DSSI Environmental Design and Programming Committee. The committee’s aim was to identify and implement environmental design and programming initiatives along South Market Street and Carroll Creek Linear Park to beautify the space while discouraging “undesirable behavior.”
The committee has already been part of installing the Water Lily Wave Carroll Creek Wayfinding Project, which developed two art piece installations to help guide visitors. Railings were also installed on the north side of the park.
The committee’s recommendations going forward include improving the lighting between East Street and South Bentz Street and thinking about a Frederick-themed, art-inspired scavenger hunt that would include the creek and other downtown areas.
Wellington said the hunt would encourage people to seek out different pieces of art and learn more about Frederick and the city’s history. The committee is looking for funding for both projects.
Public Messaging CommitteeKen Oldham of United Way of Frederick County led the Public Messaging Committee. He said the committee was initially meant to address panhandling in downtown but later realized it wasn’t as big of an issue as they thought.
However, he said, they found that public information on the city and leading issues can be difficult to find.
Thus, a recommendation was made for a one-stop data resource, or dashboard, to provide residents and visitors information about downtown.
“With more accurate and more relevant information that is free and publicly available, we can make better decisions,” he said. “About livability and safety, the economic success of our businesses and the economic stability of our residents.”
Security and Enforcement CommitteeKim Dine, a former Frederick Police Department chief who is now retired, chaired the Security and Enforcement Committee, which looked at crime and disorder downtown.
The committee’s recommendations included a robust use of security cameras, working on the sense of visibility and “omnipresence” of FPD and having police continue to work with the health department, community-based trauma care providers and multidisciplinary response units to provide a holistic approach for the community.
“All of these recommendations will strongly impact the quality of life and sense of safety both downtown and across the city of Frederick,” Dine said.
Services and Coordination CommitteeElizabeth Day of the Community Foundation of Frederick County was chairperson of the Services and Coordination Committee. The committee suggested providing alternative venues and care services for youth, expanding housing and rehousing support, job-finding services and outreach efforts, implementing educational opportunities and “shoring up” the ability of peers to help each other.
Three populations in need of services or outreach were identified: youth, people experiencing homelessness and people with behavioral health issues.
“Our charge was to analyze what was already in place regarding human services, figure out what does the system look like and what are the needs of the population for human services in the downtown area,” Day said. “And then the secondary part of that was to investigate options for providing the right set of services and increasing access to them as well.”
The final report can be found via frederickdssi.org.
