The Community Foundation of Frederick County gave out $6.3 million in grants to local nonprofits and $1.8 million in scholarships last fiscal year, the charitable nonprofit announced at its Annual Report to the Community last month.
Additionally, the Community Foundation established 28 new component funds, Dr. Rachel Mandel — former chair of the organization's Board of Trustees— said at the Nov. 17 event.
According to a news release about the event, Frederick County residents have established 774 charitable funds since 1986, which have distributed more than $86 million across the county.
Charitable gifts from the nonprofit have affected almost every facet of life in the county, according to the news release, including elder care, youth programs, civic and cultural organizations, historic preservation, the arts and agriculture.
Elizabeth Day, the president and CEO of the Community Foundation, also presented the 2022 Wertheimer Fellows for Excellence in Volunteerism awards.
The Rev. Dr. Barbara Kershner Daniel was honored for her work in supporting human needs and initiatives at various nonprofits. Mary Giles Ellis was recognized for her decades of service to local nonprofits, including people in ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) households and seniors.
Claire Mathews, a senior at Frederick High School, received the Wertheimer Youth in Action Award for her volunteer commitment to several organizations, including the Girl Scouts and Frederick County Public Schools' Academy for the Fine Arts.
"While the Community Foundation had to overcome challenges just like every other nonprofit, business and household, I'm proud of the work we accomplished last year and am excited about the momentum we have going into 2023," Ian Bartman, the chair of the foundation's Board of Trustees, said in the news release.
