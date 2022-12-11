Community Foundation :: Wertheimer Fellows 2022
Buy Now

Left to right: Dr. Rachel Mandel, immediate past chair of the Community Foundation of Frederick County board of trustees; Mary Giles Ellis, a Wertheimer honoree; the Rev. Dr. Barbara Kershner Daniel, a Wertheimer honoree; Ian Bartman, the chair of the Community Foundation board of trustees; and Elizabeth Y. Day, the president and CEO of the Community Foundation. The group gathered at the Community Foundation's annual meeting in November.

 Photo from the Community Foundation of Frederick County

The Community Foundation of Frederick County gave out $6.3 million in grants to local nonprofits and $1.8 million in scholarships last fiscal year, the charitable nonprofit announced at its Annual Report to the Community last month.

Additionally, the Community Foundation established 28 new component funds, Dr. Rachel Mandel — former chair of the organization's Board of Trustees— said at the Nov. 17 event.

Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription