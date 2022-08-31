Two funds recently established at The Community Foundation of Frederick County aim to help local nonprofits.
The Stephen LeRoux Endowment Fund honors the late attorney who "advocated passionately for families and children, and was inspired to stand up for those who couldn’t stand up for themselves," a news release from the foundation said.
Emily N. Seifarth founded the fund in memory of her husband Stephen.
"Although his life was far too short, Stephen’s legacy of love, selflessness, and service to others will carry forward through the fund to the Frederick County community," the release said.
The fund "will provide grants to local nonprofit organizations that support people in underserved or vulnerable populations with legal expenses or legal representation," according to the release.
A separate fund, the Platoon 22 Charitable Fund, will support local nonprofits that provide services to veterans, "addressing the issues of entrepreneurship and extreme hardship or obstacles to better well-being."
Platoon 22's mission is to combat veteran suicide through education, awareness, and providing peer support and programs, according to the release.
