A company seeking to build a tower to hold wireless communications equipment in Frederick will hold an informational webinar Aug. 2.

Milestone Towers, along with AT&T and T-Mobile, has filed a conditional use application to build a 165-foot wireless telecommunications monopole at 6129 Butterfly Lane.

The virtual public meeting to discuss the proposal will be held Aug. 2 at 6:30 p.m. and will include a short informational presentation about the project, as well as public questions and comments.

Participants must register in advance at butterflylanewireless.com/town-hall/. Those who successfully register will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar.

The proposal includes the monopole and equipment on the ground within in a securely fenced area.

AT&T and T-Mobile would be the first wireless carriers to be located on the proposed tower.

More information about the project is available at butterflylanewireless.com.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

