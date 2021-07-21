A company seeking to build a tower to hold wireless communications equipment in Frederick will hold an informational webinar Aug. 2.
Milestone Towers, along with AT&T and T-Mobile, has filed a conditional use application to build a 165-foot wireless telecommunications monopole at 6129 Butterfly Lane.
The virtual public meeting to discuss the proposal will be held Aug. 2 at 6:30 p.m. and will include a short informational presentation about the project, as well as public questions and comments.
Participants must register in advance at butterflylanewireless.com/town-hall/. Those who successfully register will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar.
The proposal includes the monopole and equipment on the ground within in a securely fenced area.
AT&T and T-Mobile would be the first wireless carriers to be located on the proposed tower.
More information about the project is available at butterflylanewireless.com.
