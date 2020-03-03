A General Assembly bill that aimed to add yard waste to the definition of litter in the state’s Illegal Dumping and Litter Control Law has been withdrawn.
The move came after an unfavorable report from the Environment and Transportation Committee.
The goal of Del. Steven Arentz’s (R-Queen Anne’s, Kent, Cecil and Caroline) bill was to prevent yard waste, including grass clippings, from being left in undesignated locations such as the road where it could be dangerous for motorcyclists and other road users.
Yard waste is defined as plant waste from landscaping, gardening or tree trimming.
According to the text of the bill, the General Assembly intended to make rules about disposing of litter improperly the same across the state while helping maintain “the beauty of the State.”
Under the bill, illegally disposing of yard waste would have been a misdemeanor.
In Frederick County, curbside yard waste pickup is available in some municipalities and where it’s not available, residents can use yard waste drop-off locations.
