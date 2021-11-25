With more money for the state's highways, airports, and aging bridges, Maryland's congressional leaders are hailing the passage of a recent bill to increase funding for the country's infrastructure.
The $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law recently signed by President Joe Biden will provide new or increased funding for a variety of transportation facilities and methods.
U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-Dist. 8) lamented that the version of the bill passed by the U.S. Senate removed direct funding for individual projects from the bill that people in the House had included in the bill.
“Regardless, folks in Frederick have a lot to look forward to in this new law, including a massive injection of funding for roads and bridges, public transportation, and broadband; these are critical provisions for both rural and suburban communities,” Trone said in an email.
He pointed to the need to widen U.S. 15 through the city of Frederick as one of the problems the bill could address.
“This new infrastructure law addresses many vital needs facing communities like Frederick, an I pledge to work closely with County Executive [Jan] Gardner and Mayor [Michael] O'Connor to get our communities the funding and resources they deserve,” Trone said.
According to a fact sheet from the U.S. Department of Transportation provided by U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin's (D-Dist. 6) office, Maryland would expect to get about $4.6 bill over five years in federal funding for highways and bridges, about 36 percent more per year than under current law.
The state would also get $28 million more in funding for highway safety programs over five years, and about $39 million over the same time to help prevent crashes of trucks and commercial vehicles.
The law will provide about $1.8 billion over five years to improve public transportation options around the state, and $63 million to expand electric vehicle charging stations.
In regional funding, there's $22 billion in grants to Amtrak, $24 billion to modernize the northeast corridor, and $12 billion in grants for high-speed rail and other projects for rail service between cities.
Maryland airports will get about $158 million for infrastructure development.
Among grant opportunities included in the law, are $5.6 billion more in grants for low- and no-emissions transit buses, and $2.25 billion in extra funding for port infrastructure development.
As the Biden administration celebrated the passage and signing of the first infrastructure bill, attention turned to the prospects in the Senate of the Build Back Better program, which would provide as much as $1.75 billion in funding for social programs and other spending.
Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D) praised the House's passage of the bill, and urged its passage in the Senate.
“From the daunting price of child care, to the burden of expensive prescription drugs, to the costs of health care and so much else, Americans are being financially squeezed,” Van Hollen said in a statement. “It is time to cut costs and expand opportunities for good-paying jobs so we can ensure more shared prosperity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.