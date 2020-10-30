Congressman David Trone (D-Md.) was given the American Farm Bureau Federation's “Friend of Farm Bureau” award by Frederick County Farm Bureau at Brookfield Farm in Thurmont Thursday.
The award is for members of Congress who "work in support of America’s farmers and ranchers, and food security for American consumers," according to a news release from Trone's office.
“Maryland’s largest industry is agriculture, and I know firsthand that farmers are the backbone of not only our state, but the entire country,” said Trone, according to the release. “That’s why in Congress, I’ve made it my priority to promote policies that grow our agricultural sector and support farmers in the Sixth District and across America. I’m honored to have been presented with this award today and will continue to be a champion for farmers everywhere.”
According to the release, Frederick County Farm Bureau President Sam Roop said Trone's support of programs like Paycheck Protection Program and the Tax Relief Act and Trone's "continued communication with the Western Maryland Farm Bureaus, showed his true appreciation for agriculture."
Roop himself presented Trone with the award Thursday.
