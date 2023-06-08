Larry Harris Cook
Buy Now

Larry Harris cooks curry Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes at his home in Frederick on Wednesday. Harris is in a national competition, hoping to get his catering business off the ground and into a brick-and-mortar building.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

When Larry Harris was a freshman at Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, he sold plates of Caribbean and soul food on the weekends out of his dorm room for $6 a pop.

The dorm endeavor evolved into the private dining and catering business Harris owns today, called Chef Penn Catering. With his business, Harris is a semifinalist with eight other entrepreneurs across the country in The UPS Store 2023 Small Biz Challenge, a national competition.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter:

@clarasniel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription