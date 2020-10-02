Outdoor dining in Frederick County could extend beyond the end of October, thanks in part to a grant made available by the county’s Office of Economic Development, which will allow restaurants to purchase patio heaters.
Applications for the “Fired Up” grant program are now open and will close on Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. Restaurants with less than 800 square feet of space can apply for a $2,700 grant, while restaurants with more than 800 square feet can apply for a $5,400 grant. The money can be used to purchase patio heaters and the fuel needed to heat them.
Eligible businesses will receive funds by Oct. 16.
County Executive Jan Gardner said that during her conversations with representatives from the restaurant community, many brought up the desire to continue outdoor dining for as long as possible. Many patrons are still not comfortable dining inside, they told her. And even with increased capacity allowances, the distancing requirement of six feet between tables limits the number of patrons they can serve at once.
“It’s apparent that outdoor dining was a preference of diners and that diners would sometimes choose to wait for a table outdoors even when indoor seating was available,” Gardner said.
Helen Propheter, director of the Frederick County Office of Economic Development, said about $500,000 in CARES Act funding has been allocated for the program, which will serve between 93 and 185 establishments, depending on how many applications come in for each size.
“We’re not exactly sure of the need from restaurants, wineries, breweries and distilleries in the county, so we believe that amount of money will be able to meet the need of everyone,” she said. “But we want to make sure that if a business is qualified that we’re assisting them with all the pieces that come with this grant.”
The county could not use the CARES Act funding to purchase the outdoor heaters themselves, because in the case of an audit, the county could not claim they needed heaters due the coronavirus. However, they could provide monetary aid to restaurants and craft beverage establishments that have been affected by the pandemic.
Outdoor heaters are currently in high demand as fall progresses and chilly temperatures set in. Retailers such as Home Depot and Lowe’s are currently out of stock of several varieties of heaters as restaurants stock up. There are, however, several local retailers selling the heaters as well as propane.
“So that’s why we’re only opening the grants for a week, because the sooner we close it, the sooner we can do the due diligence we need to do and then cut checks to those qualified businesses,” Propheter said. “Because it’s already chilly in the evening. We understand there’s a demand.”
She realizes, as well, that the heaters won’t be enough in the dead of winter to allow for outdoor dining, but they would be fine on slightly warmer days.
In addition, Gardner announced that she would be following Gov. Larry Hogan’s latest executive order by allowing restaurants to open to 75 percent capacity beginning Friday evening, while maintaining the six foot distance between tables. About 80 percent of restaurants might not even benefit from this change, she said.
“Now, I recognize that many smaller restaurants have already added all the seating possible because of the six-foot requirement. And that the increase of 75 percent doesn’t make any difference to them,” Gardner said. “But I did hear loud and clear from everyone in the restaurant industry that I spoke to that they’re really interested in extending outdoor dining for a longer period of time, in fact year-round, until this thing is over.”
Businesses such as bars, social halls, clubs and event venues must still operate at 50 percent capacity or less.
“These locations have been identified as higher risk for the spread of the virus and we have experienced some issues with compliance,” Gardner said.
The county is also working on launching another program called Park Pick-Up. Nine parks will be provided with signs displaying a QR code, which patrons can scan with their phones to see a list of restaurants that will deliver to that park.
Propheter said that with more people taking day and weekend trips locally or regionally, the parks have become popular destinations. The Park Pick-Up program will allow both tourists and county residents to explore restaurants in different areas.
“To us it’s a win-win,” she said. “Because we get to go out to our beautiful parks within Frederick County, and it’s another avenue for delivery for our local restaurants.”
Restaurants that wish to participate should email Melissa Muntz of Visit Frederick at mmuntz@fredco-md.net, or call 301-600-4023. The program will not launch for another two weeks or so, Gardner said.
