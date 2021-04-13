Frederick County is seeking applicants for its Critical Farms Program, an initiative that aims to help local farmers acquire and preserve land.
County officials put out the call for applications in a press release Tuesday. The program began in 1994 to help farmers compete with non-farm buyers, who often have more resources and a competitive edge in purchasing farmland, according to the release.
Through the program, the county pays farmers for an option to acquire a conservation easement on a new property. The agreement gives the farmer five years to repay the easement to the state or apply for other governmental land preservation programs.
In the 27 years since the program was established, it has assisted 52 farmers in acquiring and preserving more than 7,200 acres of farmland, county officials said.
Interested applicants must have a ratified contract of sale on a farm that meets the program’s minimum criteria, according to the release, and should contact Anne Bradley at ABradley@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-1474 by June 1.
