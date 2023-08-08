The Frederick County Council on Tuesday voted to adopt a bill that would add guidance on woodworking operations to the zoning code.
Under the current zoning code, woodworking is permitted only as part of a home occupation.
Home occupations are prohibited from conducting activities that can be detected at or beyond the property line.
The bill, co-sponsored by Council President Brad Young and Councilmember Mason Carter, allows woodworking in the Agricultural, Village Center, Mixed-Use, General Commercial, Limited Industrial and General Industrial districts.
“I’m very happy to co-sponsor this bill and I look forward to ... trying to help out our small business owners and keep them right here in Frederick County,” Carter said.
The council decided 6-1 to adopt the bill.
Councilmember M.C. Keegan-Ayer voted no. She said she liked the idea of adding language about woodworking to the code, but didn’t think this was the right way.
The bill will now head to County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, who will have 10 days to decide whether to sign or veto the new legislation.
Local real estate agent Tony Checchia spoke in favor of the bill during the council meeting on Tuesday, saying it would help resolve a “crisis.”
“Local small businesses are struggling ... not just within the woodworking field, but also all trades,” he said. “I’ve spent years trying to help them grow out of that home-based business box that they find themselves in.”
While public comments on the bill have been overwhelmingly positive, the Planning Commission voted unanimously in July to recommend that the council not pass the bill as written.
The Planning Commission listed several concerns that members felt the council needed to address in the bill, including noise, dust, the presence of showrooms, and limits to scale and intensity of woodworking operations.
During the meeting on Tuesday, Carter countered that the Planning Commission could address concerns such as noise and dust during the site plan review process or suggest additional changes to the zoning code.
“These concerns that they have are concerns that they can have once an application is made — not when the bill is being written,” he said.
