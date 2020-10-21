An increase to a tax that is meant to bring an additional $6.8 million “almost exclusively” for agricultural land preservation in Frederick County could also be used to fund three other programs.
The recordation tax, a one-time tax that is applied mainly to record a real estate transaction, was increased by a dollar to $7 per $500 of consideration in March. The increase went into effect Oct. 1. The first $500,000 annually is set aside for first-time homebuyer assistance, rural historic preservation grants and economic development grants to support diversification in agriculture.
County Executive Jan Gardner recently said both the county’s preservation and diversification programs would get roughly $150,000. She also announced a third program that would help low and fixed-income seniors pay rent. While not a first-time homebuyer assistance program, Gardner said the third program addresses one of the biggest housing needs.
The Frederick County Council spent about two hours Tuesday discussing the first two more fleshed-out programs and the possibility of the third program, which would require a change to the original legislation.
Rural Historic Preservation Grant Program
The purpose of the program, according to Historic Preservation Planner Amanda Whitmore, is to assist in the protection, preservation and enhancement of Frederick County’s rural historic properties.
“The size of an individual grant could be up to $50,000. The grant would be open to individuals or nonprofit organizations. Competitive selection criteria would be used to evaluate the applications for a maximum of 100 points,” Whitmore said.
Councilman Jerry Donald noted that properties in municipalities aren’t eligible for the program and asked if there was a way for some to become eligible. However, Whitmore said the program is dedicated to the rural, unincorporated areas because that’s where a lot of the larger farmsteads are.
Frederick County Agricultural Innovation Grant Program
Katie Stevens, associate director of agriculture business development with the Frederick County Office of Economic Development, noted at the beginning of her presentation that they’ve seen increasing interest in diversifying farm and value-added operations.
“But the biggest challenge to that is the lack of capital to start these kind of projects,” she said.
Applicants can be crop or livestock producers, value-added producers, agriculture cooperatives, seafood processors or primary or secondary timber products processors.
Projects are to be completed in six months, but extensions are possible. Stevens said they’ve already received some interest about the program.
Senior ALICE Rent Buy-Down Program
Chief Administrative Officer Rick Harcum said that since the legislation was initially discussed, there’s been an evolution of thinking that the same money could be used differently to address housing needs in the county. Instead of first-time homebuyer assistance, the program discussed Tuesday would help low- and fixed-income seniors pay rent.
Milton Bailey, director of Frederick County Housing and Community Development, said the program is designed to serve one- and two-person senior households where the incomes may be too low to support market-rate rent.
“This program is not necessarily intended to be used in public housing facilities ... also it’s not intended to be used to lower rent at market-rate developments,” he said. “Instead, we would implement the program at newly constructed county and state financed housing developments.”
The original legislation would have to be changed since the third program would not be a first-time homebuyer assistance program.
While a complicated subject, the point of Tuesday’s meeting was to gauge interest in the program and hearing more about it. Additional discussion is likely before action is taken.
“We are interested in hearing more about this. We’d like a little more definition of what the program would look like,” said Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer.
