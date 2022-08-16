Frederick County will use a property proposed as the possible location for a library in the city of Frederick to house part of the county's Division of Public Works.
The Frederick County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to declare the county's property at 430 Pine Ave. in Frederick as surplus, meaning it no longer serves any useful purpose for the county and can be sold.
The Pine Avenue property was purchased by the county in three parts in 1940, 1940, and 1954, and has more than 20,500 square feet of space in buildings that were built in the 1940s and later, according to a report prepared by the county's staff.
The site houses the Division of Public Works' Department of Facility Maintenance and contains some storage for the Division of Parks and Recreation.
But its limited access and the condition of the buildings “has historically remained an impediment to optimal [Department of Facility Maintenance] operations,” according to the staff report.
When the county bought a property at 800 Oak St., with the address later changed to 585 Himes Ave. in 2021, Facility Maintenance began moving its operations to that property.
With the available space at the Himes Avenue and the expense of renovating the Pine Avenue site, the council should declare the Pine Avenue property as surplus and let it be sold to another owner, according to the staff report.
While the county has announced plans to build a second library in the city of Frederick at the Himes Avenue site, the proposal has drawn criticism from some city officials and local activists who would prefer to have the library at another site, such as the city's Westside Regional Park.
The city's aldermen would have to allow an institutional zoning designation on the Himes Avenue site, something several of them have expressed doubts about.
Having Facility Maintenance at the Himes Avenue site would not preclude a library from also being located on the site, Jason Stitt, director of the Division of Public Works, wrote in an email Tuesday.
