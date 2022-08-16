Pine Avenue
A storage site is shown at Pine Avenue on Tuesday. Frederick County is moving some of its Public Works and Facilities Maintenance equipment to a location on Himes Avenue, and abandoning the Pine Avenue site.

Frederick County will use a property proposed as the possible location for a library in the city of Frederick to house part of the county's Division of Public Works.

The Frederick County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to declare the county's property at 430 Pine Ave. in Frederick as surplus, meaning it no longer serves any useful purpose for the county and can be sold.

