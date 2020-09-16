The Frederick County Council unanimously approved 12 applications to be sent to the state for consideration to be part of a program that preserves agricultural land Tuesday.
Current preservation acreage is over 63,000 acres in the county, according to Anne Bradley, the county’s land preservation program administrator. The 12 applications considered Tuesday are on 1,752 acres.
After the applications are sent to the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation, they will be appraised and offers will be made on selected applications. The applications are ranked via a point system that takes factors such as soil quality, property size and development rights into account.
While 50 applications for the program were received, each county is limited to submitting 12.
“And that’s because of limited funding,” Bradley said. “They can’t pay for appraisals on 50 applications when they’re not going to be able to make that many offers in each county.”
The council saw a map of each of the 12 farms and heard information about each property, including program's the farms are already enrolled in, before voting to forward the applications for further consideration in MALPF’s Easement Acquisition Program for fiscal year 2021.
