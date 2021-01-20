Frederick County Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a measure allowing more flexibility for the county's Planning Commission to allow sign modification in planned unit development and mixed-use development districts.
Per the bill sponsored by Kai Hagen (D), the Planning Commission can now consider the following measures when allowing for a modification, among others: Whether the modification "thematically represents the commercial/employment or community as a whole," and whether it "maintains and enhances the aesthetic environment by reducing visual clutter along a roadway and minimizing other adverse effects."
Hagen introduced the bill in order to make it easier for property owners in those districts to modify their signage, versus what is currently in the law.
-Steve Bohnel
